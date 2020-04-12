WWE Superstars Respond to Ronda Rousey's Latest Controversial Comments

Ronda Rousey ruffled quite a few feathers this week when, in an interview with Steve-O, she explained why she had desire to return to WWE on a full-time basis. The former Raw Women's Champion explained, ""So it's just like ... what am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there ... but, at the end of the day, I was just like, 'F— these fans, dude.'"

She then doubled down, echoing previous comments she had made about wrestling being "fake" compared to MMA.

The statements generated some harsh reactions from some of her former peers in WWE. Check out some of their reactions in the list below, and let us know what you thought of Rousey's statements down in the comments.