WWE Superstars, Fans Mourn the Loss of Howard Finkel

By Connor Casey

WWE broke the unfortunate news on Thursday morning that legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel had passed away at the age of 69. "The Fink" first started working for Vince McMahon Sr. for the World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1975, and by 1979 he was the company's lead ring announcer. His iconic delivery and phrases such as "And New...!" whenever a new champion was crowned have been immortalized in countless iconic wrestling moments. Wrestlers and fans alike took to social media quickly after the news broke to offer their condolences and recall some of their favorite Finkel memories.

Check out some of the reactions in the list below.

Hulk Hogan

Stephanie McMahon & Triple H

The National Wrestling Alliance

Ricardo Rodriguez

And New...

The GOAT

Tommy Dreamer

Big E

Shane Helms

Frankie Kazarian

Classic Moment

Lio Rush

Zack Ryder

Johnny Gargano

Matt Hardy

Alexa Bliss

