WWE Superstars, Fans Mourn the Loss of Howard Finkel
WWE broke the unfortunate news on Thursday morning that legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel had passed away at the age of 69. "The Fink" first started working for Vince McMahon Sr. for the World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1975, and by 1979 he was the company's lead ring announcer. His iconic delivery and phrases such as "And New...!" whenever a new champion was crowned have been immortalized in countless iconic wrestling moments. Wrestlers and fans alike took to social media quickly after the news broke to offer their condolences and recall some of their favorite Finkel memories.
Check out some of the reactions in the list below.
Hulk Hogan
Howard Finkle was on Team Hogan through the good and bad times,even when I was on the outs Howard would call on a consistent basis to tell me to always keep my head up,it was” never say never” and “you and Vince will work it out”,my good friend RIP,I love you 4LifeHH— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 16, 2020
Stephanie McMahon & Triple H
In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ❤️🙏❤️— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 16, 2020
You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn’t feel real until you heard him say “and the new!” His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything...especially your friendship. https://t.co/CYSPt6vnvU— Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2020
The National Wrestling Alliance
The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and fans of legendary pro wrestling ring announcer Howard Finkel.— NWA (@nwa) April 16, 2020
Ricardo Rodriguez
This hurts my heart so much— Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) April 16, 2020
Rest in Power Howard Finkel 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/JAgHuBYLIV
And New...
We will never hear these words “ here’s is your winner and NEWWWW “ again RIP Howard Finkel 🎙 🎤 🐐 👼💔😞 pic.twitter.com/Gw5mDOicFM— no second chances 🥺👊🏿✌🏿💔 (@LkAliveThanLkD1) April 16, 2020
The GOAT
RIP Howard Finkel @SimpsonsWWE pic.twitter.com/7pneK9lV6S— Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) April 16, 2020
Tommy Dreamer
Im crushed— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 16, 2020
I lost my friend today
I saw him once a month
The Voice of Wrestling
I loved him so much
The Fink pic.twitter.com/EOWmADTkjO
Big E
Fink was not only an indelible part of my childhood but he couldn’t have been sweeter to me any time I saw him backstage. I’m grateful to have known him.— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 16, 2020
Shane Helms
Dammit, this is a another kick in the gut. 😞😞 Rest Easy Fink! One of the greatest and most recognizable voices in history. Loved this dude. Everyone did. https://t.co/MklOpTCacu— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 16, 2020
Frankie Kazarian
Very sad to hear about the passing of Howard Finkel. Howard was all class in addition to being the voice that introduced myself and millions of other kids to our heroes for the first time. The voice of a generation. His importance cannot be understated. Rip. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/TBCYZTo6mt— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 16, 2020
Classic Moment
One of my favourite Howard Finkel moments and one of the voices of my childhood. RIP Fink. pic.twitter.com/sKh3shaD7L— Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) April 16, 2020
Lio Rush
And here i was thinking today was going to be a little bitter. Smh RIP to the legend #Fink 🙏🏽— Lio (@itsLioRush) April 16, 2020
Zack Ryder
RIP Fink. The voice of my childhood... pic.twitter.com/qBKMWGm1KC— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) April 16, 2020
Johnny Gargano
Howard Finkel was a staple of my childhood. The voice we all grew up with. I first met Howard backstage at WrestleMania 33. I walked up and as I said "Hello, sir" and went to introduce myself, he burst out "HELLO, JOHNNY!" I couldn't believe he knew MY name! #RIPFink— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 16, 2020
Matt Hardy
Saddened about the passing of my friend & colleague, Howard "The Fink" Finkel. Fink was my main contact when I first starting getting myself & Jeff booked as extras in the mid 90s. Howard always took great care of us & had a soft spot in his heart The Hardy Boyz. #RIPFink pic.twitter.com/dNPTscanuR— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 16, 2020
Edge
View this post on Instagram
I will miss this man. Howard Finkel was the voice @christian4peeps and I emulated when we performed our own ring introductions for our living room or side yard(depending on the weather) wrestling “shows”. I know there’s an entire generation of kids, now grizzled adults who did the same thing. He was “our voice”. When I debuted in the WWE and I heard Howard’s voice introduce Edge, I welled up. THAT’S when it became real that I’d made it. I will never forget the goosebumps I had the night on a house show at The Skydome when he said “and NEEEEEEWWWW Intercontinental Champion”. Our first tag title win at WrestleMania of all places. The voice? Howard. More importantly than all of that, he was my friend. He was a genuine, warm and compassionate man who absolutely LOVED his job. I remember standing with him nightly with a bunch of the boys firing him up as Welcome to the Jungle played for his ring intro music. This hurts. The Fink. The best. Ever.
Alexa Bliss
RIP 💔💔💔 https://t.co/4tncqYnHy6— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 16, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.