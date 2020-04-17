WWE Reportedly Shot Money in the Bank Footage on a Rooftop

✖

WWE has been making several changes to how its shows are filmed, trying to improve the safety of its crew and in-ring talent. That does not start until the week after next, but a recent report by PWInsider revealed that there is already some other taping happening at the moment, though it isn't for weekly shows. They confirmed that WWE was taping content earlier this week for its upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which airs on the WWE Network on May 10th. That is interesting in itself, but perhaps not surprising. What is surprising however is the fact that it was filmed on a rooftop, specifically the roof of their current headquarters, Titan Towers. It would seem that we are in store for a bit more of the cinematic pizzaz that WWE showcased at WrestleMania 36, and if that's the case consider me intrigued.

Shooting on a rooftop could mean several things, as it could be one of those matches that spill out of the main ring and into the rest of the building. Typically these sorts of matches go into the crowd and then make their way throughout whatever arena they are in. As we saw at WrestleMania though, this could just mean we're in for another Edge Randy Orton encounter that has two superstars beating up on each other throughout the building, which in this case would involve the roof.

That would be the most boring of options, so here's hoping that this is more along the lines of the Undertaker AJ Styles Boneyard Match, which was filmed like Lucha Underground or Matt Hardy's Final Deletion. The Boneyard Match was much more cinematic and told a story that didn't necessarily need a crowd to succeed, plus protected the wrestlers taking part in it, which is a perfect style for the way WWE has to put on a show at the moment.

It will be interesting to see who is involved with this footage, though it could always be some sort of grand introduction to the pay-per-view, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Before Money in the Bank though is SmackDown, and you can find the official description for tonight's episode below.

"The SmackDown Tag Team Titles are on the line in another unique Triple Threat Match, Tamina takes on Sasha Banks, Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches get underway and Sonya Deville attempts to clear the air with Mandy Rose on this week's Friday Night SmackDown."

Here's the current card.

Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Sasha Banks vs Tamina

Money in the Bank Men's Qualifier: Daniel Bryan vs Cesaro

Money in the Bank Women's Ladder Match Qualifier: Naomi vs Dana Brooke

