Legendary Japanese Wrestler Joins WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

WWE continues to add members to its Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Earlier this week, it was announced that legendary promoter, executive producer, and current manager Paul Heyman would headline the WWE Hall of Fame this year, appropriately so due to the ceremony taking place in ECW's backyard of Philadelphia. Heyman follows in 2023 headliner Rey Mysterio's footsteps as an inductee joining the immortal ranks while still being an active member of the roster. Heyman currently serves as the special counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and has been a weekly staple of WWE programming since 2012.

Bull Nakano Joins WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

One of Japan's most revered champions is heading to the WWE Hall of Fame.

As announced on social media, Bull Nakano will join Paul Heyman in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

"An unbelievable talent with an unforgettable look, and a mean streak a mile long," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque wrote. "Bull Nakano isn't just one of the best Women's wrestlers of all time – she's one of the best of all time, period."

Nakano began her career in All-Japan Women's Pro Wrestling in 1983. She went on to compete in that promotion for the next 13 years, accumulating titles like the AJW Championship, AJW Junior Championship, All Pacific Championship, WWWA World Single Championship, and the WWWA World Tag Team Championship on three occasions. She also has Japan Grand Prix and Tag League the Best victories to her name.

After conquering Japan, Nakano made her way to North America, first stopping in Mexico to compete for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. There, she became CMLL's first World Women's Champion. She then headed to the World Wrestling Federation, first working as an associate of WWE Hall of Famer Luna Vachon. It didn't take long for Nakano to win gold in the WWF, as she won the WWF Women's Championship just three months into her tenure there.

Following her WWE exit in 1995, Nakano joined World Championship Wrestling where she would compete on the historic NJPW x WCW Collision in Korea event, a show that set the wrestling attendance record with over 150,000 spectators. Nakano would eventually retire in 1997 due to injuries.

The WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony goes down during the week of WWE WrestleMania 40.

