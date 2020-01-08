The 2019 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominations for Wrestling

ComicBook.com’s annual Golden Issue Awards is getting a special addition for 2019, as this year’s awards will also feature five categories from the world of professional wrestling. The voters — comprised of ComicBook’s wrestling team along with other wrestling fans on the staff — came together to pick the best Male Wrestler, Female Wrestler, Tag Team, and Match of the Year as well as which rising star has the best shot at a monumental 2020. The nominations are mostly comprised of WWE Superstars, though All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor managed to earn spots in a few categories.

Before the winners are officially announced, check out all of the nominations in the list below!

Male Wrestler of the Year

The nominees are:

Kofi Kingston

Adam Cole

Chris Jericho

Bray Wyatt

Cody Rhodes

Will Ospreay

Female Wrestler of the Year

The nominees are:

Becky Lynch

Sasha Banks

Shayna Baszler

Riho

Io Shirai

Tag Team of the Year

The nominees are:

The Young Bucks

The Undisputed Era

SCU

The New Day

The Kabuki Warriors

Match of the Year

The nominees are:

Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WrestleMania 35)

Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes (Double or Nothing)

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell)

Walter vs. Tyler Bate (NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay (G1 Climax Night 7)

Aleister Black, Ricochet and Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole (Halftime Heat)

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong (NXT TakeOver: XXV)

Best Rising Star

The nominees are:

Keith Lee

Rhea Ripley

Darby Allin

Luchasaurus

MJF

Rush

Stay tuned to find out all of the winners for the 2019 Golden Issue Awards presented by ComicBook.com!