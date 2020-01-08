WWE

The 2019 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominations for Wrestling

ComicBook.com’s annual Golden Issue Awards is getting a special addition for 2019, as this year’s […]

ComicBook.com’s annual Golden Issue Awards is getting a special addition for 2019, as this year’s awards will also feature five categories from the world of professional wrestling. The voters — comprised of ComicBook’s wrestling team along with other wrestling fans on the staff — came together to pick the best Male Wrestler, Female Wrestler, Tag Team, and Match of the Year as well as which rising star has the best shot at a monumental 2020. The nominations are mostly comprised of WWE Superstars, though All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor managed to earn spots in a few categories.

Before the winners are officially announced, check out all of the nominations in the list below!

Male Wrestler of the Year

The nominees are:

  • Kofi Kingston
  • Adam Cole
  • Chris Jericho
  • Bray Wyatt 
  • Cody Rhodes 
  • Will Ospreay

Female Wrestler of the Year

The nominees are:

  • Becky Lynch
  • Sasha Banks
  • Shayna Baszler
  • Riho
  • Io Shirai

Tag Team of the Year

The nominees are:

  • The Young Bucks
  • The Undisputed Era
  • SCU
  • The New Day
  • The Kabuki Warriors

Match of the Year

The nominees are:

  • Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WrestleMania 35)
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes (Double or Nothing)
  • Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell)
  • Walter vs. Tyler Bate (NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff)
  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay (G1 Climax Night 7)
  • Aleister Black, Ricochet and Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole (Halftime Heat)
  • Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong (NXT TakeOver: XXV)

Best Rising Star

The nominees are:

  • Keith Lee
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Darby Allin
  • Luchasaurus
  • MJF
  • Rush

Stay tuned to find out all of the winners for the 2019 Golden Issue Awards presented by ComicBook.com!

