The 2019 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominations for Wrestling

ComicBook.com’s annual Golden Issue Awards is getting a special addition for 2019, as this year’s awards will also feature five categories from the world of professional wrestling. The voters — comprised of ComicBook’s wrestling team along with other wrestling fans on the staff — came together to pick the best Male Wrestler, Female Wrestler, Tag Team, and Match of the Year as well as which rising star has the best shot at a monumental 2020. The nominations are mostly comprised of WWE Superstars, though All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor managed to earn spots in a few categories.
Before the winners are officially announced, check out all of the nominations in the list below!
Male Wrestler of the Year
The nominees are:
- Kofi Kingston
- Adam Cole
- Chris Jericho
- Bray Wyatt
- Cody Rhodes
- Will Ospreay
Female Wrestler of the Year
The nominees are:
- Becky Lynch
- Sasha Banks
- Shayna Baszler
- Riho
- Io Shirai
Tag Team of the Year
The nominees are:
- The Young Bucks
- The Undisputed Era
- SCU
- The New Day
- The Kabuki Warriors
Match of the Year
The nominees are:
- Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WrestleMania 35)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes (Double or Nothing)
- Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell)
- Walter vs. Tyler Bate (NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay (G1 Climax Night 7)
- Aleister Black, Ricochet and Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole (Halftime Heat)
- Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong (NXT TakeOver: XXV)
Best Rising Star
The nominees are:
- Keith Lee
- Rhea Ripley
- Darby Allin
- Luchasaurus
- MJF
- Rush
Stay tuned to find out all of the winners for the 2019 Golden Issue Awards presented by ComicBook.com!