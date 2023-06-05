Absent AEW Star Making In-Ring Return at Independent Event

All Elite Wrestling's roster is set to get another boost in the coming weeks. The launch of AEW Collision will come alongside a brand split of sorts for Tony Khan's young promotion, with some stars becoming exclusive to Saturday nights. Among those AEW Collision-specific names are a couple of returning talent such as CM Punk, Scorpio Sky, Miro and Andrade El Idolo. All four of those aforementioned names have not wrestled in well over nine months, with some being absent due to injury while others have been simply awaiting creative. For Andrade, it has been a mix of a number of things.

Andrade's last match came at AEW All Out in September 2022 when he competed in the Casino Ladder Match. He was scheduled to face Preston Vance on an October 2022 edition of AEW Rampage but that bout was cancelled after the former NXT Champion was involved in a backstage physical altercation with Sammy Guevara. Since then, Andrade had underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle, an injury that he suffered months prior. Andrade had been working through the injury.

Now, Andrade's in-ring return is imminent. His likeness is included on AEW Collision, leading many to believe that he will be competing on the June 17th premiere episode. While that could still be in the cards, Andrade's first official match back will take place a couple days prior. Andrade shared on Instagram that he will face both Pyscho Clown and Cibernetico in a triple threat match at an independent event in Mexico on June 15th.

Regardless of his impending return, Andrade's AEW tenure could be winding down.

"First of all, I still work for AEW. I want to clarify that, because I am still with AEW. My contract will expire very soon, but I still belong to AEW," Andrade said in April. "I tore my chest, so I am still in recovery. I had an operation in November, about four months off, but am close to being back & to feel at 100 percent."

Andrade has been with AEW since June 2021. He debuted as a client of Vickie Guerrero's, but that partnership ended after just a couple of weeks. From there, Andrade brought Chavo Guerrero in to be his manager, but that also fizzled out quickly as Chavo had to work on Young Rock. The most momentum Andrade had seen in AEW was when longtime friend Rush signed with the company, resulting in a reformation of La Facción Ingobernable. LFI have tagged together on a couple of occasions but have yet to pick up significant steam.