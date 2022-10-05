The Acclaimed Now Have Top Selling AEW Shirt of 2022

There's a new team on the top of the AEW shirt sales mountain, and it's a team everyone loves. I'm talking about AEW's The Acclaimed of course, who has never been hotter, and it's showing in their merchandise sales. After becoming the new AEW World Tag Team Champions at Grand Slam, the duo would get a new shirt featuring their catchphrase of Scissor Me Daddy Ass, and Anthony Bowens took to social media to celebrate that the new short has become the best-selling shirt of 2022 after just a month of release. You can check out the post below.

Bowens shared a link to the AEW Shop to buy the shirt and a celebratory image of the achievement with the caption "BREAKING NEWS: It's official! It has only been a month & the "Scissor Me, Daddy Ass" tee is officially the NUMBER 1 SELLING shirt of 2022! EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️ #NationalScissoringDay @AEW"

The Acclaimed have been fan favorites for a while now, but this year has been one for the books, as they've claimed their first Title gold in AEW while also knocking Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland off their perch as Tag Team Champions. The future is bright for the new Champs, and you can check out the post above.

As for what's next for the Tag Team Champs, that remains to be seen. They could end up in a rematch scenario with Swerve and Lee, though there are several other teams who would love to get their hands on those Titles, including FTR. There are also several growing factions that would love to add some gold to their resume, so Bowens and Caster will definitely have targets on their backs.

