Watch: Adam Cole Says He Still Wants a Triple Threat Match With Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt

As the battle lines are being drawn between Raw, SmackDown and NXT for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, NXT Champion Adam Cole still doesn’t have a match on the card. Many fans assumed WWE would keep the champion vs. champion theme going from previous years and have Cole face the WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, but that idea was quickly thrown out when the latter was booked to defend his title against Rey Mysterio. And yet while he was doing a Q&A on the set of WWE Backstage, Cole pushed for the triple threat to still happen at WrestleMania 36.

“Could I do Adam Cole versus Brock Lesnar versus The Fiend?” Cole said when asked what match would he book himself into at WrestleMania. “People are talking about it already. So why not finally just prove, whatever everyone has been saying already. I’m not afraid of having this three-way. I’m not afraid of wrestling Brock Lesnar. I’m not afraid to wrestler The Fiend Bray Wyatt. What better opportunity for me than to go to WrestleMania and win both of their championships? I’d face them both. I’m Adam Cole bay-bay.”

BOOM! You asked @WWENXT Champion @AdamColePro about: Street Fighter vs. @XavierWoodsPhD, his girlfriend, an “apology” to @PatMcAfeeShow, & a whole lot more, and here are his answers… BAY-BAY! pic.twitter.com/pKorZf0HzE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 13, 2019

Cole already has a match booked for Survivor Series weekend, as he and the rest of The Undisputed Era will all compete in a WarGames match against a team led by Tommaso Ciampa. The champ will face one of Ciampa’s teammates, Dominik Dijakovic, in a ladder match on next week’s NXT to determine which team gets the advantage in the dual-ring cage match.

Check out the full Survivor Series card in the list below.

