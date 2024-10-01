Adam Cole's AEW Status Revealed: When Will He Return to Television?

One of AEW's most integral stars has been off television for over a year due to an unfortunate freak accident. Adam Cole was in the midst of a huge money-making storyline with then AEW World Champion and ROH Tag Team Champion MJF. He would jump off the stage, causing him to injure his ankle which was immediately evident as he clutched his leg and hopped around. While it has put halts on a lot of AEW plans, it appears that the star may finally make his way back to television soon.

According to a report from Fightful Select, there are currently plans to bring the star back to television. The report goes on to note that Cole was backstage at AEW All Out in Chicago earlier this month without crutches or his boot. This followed reports that he'd been on the road with AEW earlier this year. Due to that slowing down his recovery process, he was pulled from the road and he returned home. While injured he reappeared on television to reveal himself as the devil, turning on MJF and forming the Undisputed Kingdom. While he had a few other on-screen appearances, the storyline began to progress without him and now it just seems like it has been scrapped all together.

While it's unclear what route he'd take upon his return, there have been teases on television in recent weeks that indicate he will likely be slotted back into the Undisputed Kingdom stable. It was recently revealed by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett that Wardlow, who has been off television for quite a while, is dealing with an injury. According to the tag team duo it's a knee injury and he's currently trying to decide how to navigate his injury moving forward. Meanwhile MJF has been in the midst of a feud with Daniel Garcia where he defeated the wrestler at the All Out pay-per-view. It seems as though plans to continue that are now up in the air as Garcia's contract status remains unknown.

What are your thoughts on Adam Cole finally returning to AEW? What storyline would you like to see him in?