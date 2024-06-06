Did MJF Consider Joining WWE Prior to Re-Signing With AEW?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman remains a staple of All Elite Wrestling. The self-proclaimed generational talent made his return to the company at AEW Double or Nothing last month, confronting rival Adam Cole and announcing that he had inked a new agreement with AEW. This moment not only represented MJF's return but also his first televised appearance of 2024, as he had stepped away from the squared circle after losing the AEW World Championship at AEW Worlds End just 24 hours before his contract was set to expire. While many assumed MJF's sabbatical was just to recover from a number of nagging injuries, there was still speculation that he was legitimately about to enter free agency and possibly jump ship to WWE.

Did MJF Consider Joining WWE?

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

The "bidding war of 2024" never truly materialized, but MJF did have thoughts about what the grass looked like on the other side.

When asked by Sports Illustrated if he considered leaving AEW and taking his talents to WWE, MJF admitted that the idea was a legitimate possibility.

"Of course there was," MJF said. "Am I going to get into the weeds? No. At this point in time, this move made the most sense for me. I'm making a ton of f--king money."

All that is known about MJF's new deal is that it is highly lucrative and keeps him on AEW's books for the foreseeable future. Unlike his first AEW contract, which he was very transparent about its expiration date, MJF plans to keep the terms of this agreement to himself.

"As far as when the contract ends, that's nobody's business but my own," MJF stated.

What's Next For MJF?

While he still has unfinished business with Adam Cole, MJF's first order of business upon his return appears to be a program against RUSH. RUSH had been calling out MJF on social media following his AEW Double or Nothing return and confronted the former AEW World Champion this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, running him down with words and eventually engaging in a pull-apart brawl.

A member of the AEW roster since 2022, RUSH's résumé is as decorated as they come. He made a name for himself in CMLL, founding the now-historic Los Ingobernables group alongside Andrade. After capturing just about every accolade in Mexico, RUSH took his talents to the United States, becoming an exclusive talent for Ring of Honor. He is a former two-time ROH World Champion.

It's unclear as to when MJF and RUSH will square off, but it's possible that their clash is saved for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door at the end of this month. That pay-per-view is set to emanate from the UBS Arena in MJF's hometown of Long Island.