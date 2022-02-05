AEW: 7 Former WWE Stars Who Could Step Through Forbidden Door on Dynamite

Tony Khan got everyone talking when he announced on AEW Rampage that there would be a big free-agent signing announced on next week’s AEW Dynamite and that the free agent would be someone coming through the Forbidden Door. While some assumed this would be someone from New Japan or Impact Wrestling, Khan elaborated on his comments and opened the door for someone who was formerly with WWE coming to AEW. We’ve got 7 of those former WWE stars who might be the new free agent heading to AEW on the next slide, and if names like Keith Lee, Athena, or Windham show up, expect there to be some big buzz on Wednesday night.

Khan first announced this on Twitter, writing “As referenced on #AEWRampage, I have a surprise: on #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork a top wrestler will walk through the Forbidden Door this Wednesday and debut in @AEW. More info to come. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a great Rampage tonight! See you Wednesday on TBS!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then Khan wrote “The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company.”

Who do you want to see walk through the Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

John Morrison

John Morrison was in the middle of a feud with The Miz when he was released, and there were many who thought his second run with the company wasn’t hitting the same bar as his first run (though that wasn’t anything to do with his skill, just questionable writing and booking). Since then fans have wondered where he would turn up next, and Impact and AEW are definitely two companies that would be stellar fits for his skillset.

Athena

Athena, who was formerly known in WWE as Ember Moon, was released from WWE during her second run in NXT. She was one of the big players in the NXT Women’s Division, and she will undoubtedly make a grand addition to another company’s Women’s Division as well.

Athena has already started popping up angles on social media for promotions, and after Serena Deeb’s recent comments about the Women’s Division adding several strong stars to its lineup, we wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Athena walk through the door on Wednesday.

Shane Strickland

One of the more surreal scenarios on this list involves Shane Strickland, aka former WWE and NXT star Isaiah Swerve Scott. Scott was the leader of the faction Hit Row, and the group became incredibly popular in NXT in a rather short amount of time. Then they were moved to SmackDown and hyped up with several vignettes, but soon after they lost B-Fab (who was released) and then WWE released the entire group not too far after.

Suffice it to say, it was a waste all around, and Strickland is simply too good not to thrive somewhere else. AEW would make a great landing spot and there are a number of potential great matchups there, so we’ll have to wait and see if he makes his way into the company.

Nixon Newell

Another NXT star that didn’t get a fair shake on SmackDown and Raw is Nixon Newell, who was known as Tegan Nox in WWE and NXT. Nox was a favorite in NXT and had several close runs at the title, and then later was brought to SmackDown alongside Shotzi Blackheart to become the Shotzi and Nox tag team.

They would experience early success on SmackDown as a team but then they were split up in the Draft, with Shotzi staying on SmackDown and Nox moving to Raw. Nox never even had a chance to debut on Raw before being released, so fans have been waiting for the day when she could sign with another company. Deeb’s Women’s Division comments could certainly be referring. to Newell, and she would bolster the Women’s Division instantly.

Keith Lee

One of the most talked-about names for next Wednesday’s debut is Mr. Limitless himself Keith Lee. Lee has teased his free-agent date and fans are excited to see him go somewhere that will just let him be the powerhouse badass he is. AEW certainly fits that bill, and the company has a deep roster of talent that Lee would pair well against.

Yes, you could get rematches like Lee vs Cole, but this could also give us dream scenarios like Lee vs Danielson, Lee vs CM Punk, and Lee vs Moxley. Lee could also produce big matches with Lance Archer and Brian Cage, so while there are several compelling options for Wednesday’s reveal, you can understand why Lee is pretty high on that list.

Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe has had the unfortunate fortune of being released by WWE twice within two years, and it didn’t make sense either time. Joe wasn’t cleared to wrestle by WWE for quite a while but was doing well on commentary and behind the scenes and clearly wanted to wrestle again. He was then released by WWE but Triple H and NXT went out and brought him back pretty much immediately, and he would have a fun run as an enforcer and then eventual opponent to Karrion Kross.

He would then defeat Kross and become NXT Champion but had to relinquish the title because of a vague injury, and while he recovered and perhaps after he was helping behind the scenes and as part of the tryout staff before getting released again. If he can still go in the ring and wants to, AEW should sign him immediately, and many are hoping that becomes a reality.

Windham

The release of Bray Wyatt from WWE is still being talked about all these months later, and while the man now known as Windham has said he is shooting a movie first before he returns to the ring, that doesn’t mean he can’t show up on Dynamite and reveal that he is indeed All Elite.

It would make for a huge moment for sure, and it would be intriguing to see how Windham’s fantastical and often supernatural characters would fit within AEW’s current structure and tone. It could definitely work, but isn’t something that AEW dabbles in nearly as much as Impact Wrestling or WWE.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but maybe it is time for Windham to become. anAEW star.