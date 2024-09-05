AEW's Adam Copeland Calls Potential Match With Will Ospreay "Generational" (Exclusive)

Although AEW's Adam Copeland is sidelined with an injury he suffered back in May, it's not stopping him from looking toward the future. Copeland has been vocal since his arrival in AEW nearly one year ago that he was inspired by so many of the young talents to come back to wrestling. A lot of the guys he's mentioned ad nauseam are currently in AEW and due to unforeseen circumstances he hasn't been able to wrestle them -- yet.

Current International Champion Will Ospreay arrived in AEW in March after signing his contract last November and he has quickly risen to the tops of the ranks in the company as a top star. While Copeland was TNT Champion, the two of them paid respects to one another in the ring. Although there wasn't any physicality, the energy between them could be felt by fans. In interviews, Ospreay has talked about his desire to step into the ring with Copeland, praising his ability to adapt to a different style in AEW.

ComicBook recently sat down with Copeland and got his thoughts on a potential match between the two. He notes that matches like that "fascinate" him. While Copeland isn't a fan of the phrase "dream match" given how easily it's thrown around, he does believe that a showdown between himself and Ospreay is "generational."

Adam Copeland on Will Ospreay Match: "Would Be a lot of Fun."

(Photo: AEW)

"Oh, for sure," Copeland said when asked if getting in the ring with an opponent like Ospreay excites him. "I mean, even though he wasn't with AEW at the time, it was talents like him that made the decision pretty easy. Yeah, that's ... man. I salivate at stuff like that. First time matches? Feeling another person and possibly having a connection or no connection, it's really, really fascinating. That's definitely a match that for me would be so much fun just because the possibilities there with my mindset, my mentality and how I approach things and how he does would be a lot of fun. And also as a person, he's a really, really good guy who has a massive passion for this. And when you have that, that makes it exciting because it's like, 'okay, you don't got to bring all the passion to the table 'cause this guy does too. Right, let's go.' That's usually when magic can happen.

But that one is definitely a generational thing that I think could be really interesting. For me, it's also a great test. Like I'm 50 years old, I'm winding this down. I gotta still be able to get in there with those guys and produce to know how long to stick around for. You don't ever wanna be a detriment. I wanted to go to AEW to help; I wanted to try and help backstage. I wanted to try and help with creative. I wanted to try and help with training, as a sounding board, whatever it is. Just whatever hat you need me to wear, I'll throw it on. And if that means I get to get in there with a guy like Ospreay? Hell yeah.

And man, I look at the roster and I go down the list ... It's like, Ospreay? Never touched. [Kenny] Omega? Never touched. [Jon] Moxley? Never touched. Claudio [Castagnoli]? Never touched. PAC? Never touched. Young Bucks? Never touched. FTR, never. Samoa Joe, never. Swerve [Strickland], never. Hangman, never. What the hell? That is two years worth of matches and stories right there. That's super exciting."

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on Copeland and AEW.