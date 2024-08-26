Will Ospreay Responds to Ricochet’s AEW Debut: “I’m Really Happy For Him.”

Ricochet is #AllElite. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion arrived in All Elite Wrestling this past Sunday at AEW ALL IN: London, joining the Casino Gauntlet Match as a mystery entrant. Ricochet impressed in the contest but ultimately did not factor in to the deciding pinfall, as Christian Cage pinned Kyle O’Reilly. His arrival to AEW has been a long time coming, as rumors of him joining Tony Khan’s company have been rumbling as far back as May. Specifics about Ricochet’s deal have been kept close to the vest, but it was noted in the initial report that he his AEW contract is for multiple years.

Will Ospreay Responds to Ricochet’s AEW Debut

It didn’t take long for the man who has been calling on Ricochet to join AEW to respond to his arrival.

Speaking during the AEW ALL IN: London post-show press conference, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay responded to a question about rekindling his rivalry with Ricochet, noting that AEW’s new acquisition is at the back of the line.

“Man has got to work for it,” Ospreay said. “There is a long list of people that he’s going to have to beat before he can call out the International Champion. It’s been eight years since that Best of Super Juniors match and we’ve both gone in our separate directions. We’ve both done well. Now, he’s under this microscope. Maybe, just maybe, I called him out all those times to see if he’s got any balls. He’s shown up. I’d like to see what he’s going to be doing in AEW. I’m excited and I’m really happy for him.”

Those call outs began when Ospreay spoke to ComicBook in an exclusive interview back in May. When asked if he still keeps up with Ricochet’s work in the years since they lit the wrestling world on fire across the independent circuit, Ospreay candidly expressed frustration at Ricochet’s WWE booking and urged the high-flyer to “bet on himself.”

One week later, Ricochet gave his notice to WWE, and within one month he was written off of WWE programming and moved to the alumni section of the WWE.com roster page. Ricochet laid low throughout the summer before arriving in AEW this past Sunday at AEW ALL IN: London. While it remains to be seen as to how long AEW will wait to pull the trigger on renewing the Ospreay vs. Ricochet rivalry, it is worth noting that Ricochet’s televised AEW debut is against Kyle Fletcher, a longtime friend and stablemate of Ospreay’s.

Ricochet makes his AEW TV debut this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, which airs at 8 PM ET on TBS.