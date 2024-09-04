Adam Copeland Gives Update on AEW Injury Status After Training Photo Surfaces

Adam Copeland had one of the biggest tests of his wrestling career yet when facing Malakai Black at AEW's Double or Nothing this year. Taking place in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage, Copeland pulled out moves at 50 years old that peers half his age wouldn't even attempt. One of those was leaping off the top of the cage and onto Black where he ended up fracturing his tibia. After retaining the TNT Championship with the help of his fellow Brood stablemate Gangrel, he was forced to relinquish the belt and get surgery on his injuries.He has been out of action ever since, and the last update he gave fans post-surgery, the doctors were "optimistic" his recovery would go well.

This past week Copeland was spotted in a photo with fellow AEW stars Darby Allin and FTR as well as Sting's son Steven Borden who is currently training to be a wrestler. While Copeland was wearing flip flops in the photo and appeared to not be partaking in any physicality, it was the first time since his injury in May that fans had seen him near a wrestling ring. Speaking to ComicBook about his business venture Pure Plank with AEW's Christian Cage, Copeland gave an update on his recovery status.

"Yeah, that's our version of a boy band [in reference to the group photo]. It's just a really, really old boy band [laughs]. Steven wanted to come down and get in the ring a little bit. So I said, 'yeah, come on down!' And I was able to get in there a little bit and just kind of move around and see where I was at," Copeland said. "I've been walking now for a little while. I guess yesterday was three months since the surgery. So In terms of everyday life, it's fine. I'm still walking, a little bit slower necessarily than I'd want to, but I walk the dog still every day. And I'm able to do all of those things.

Getting in the ring though, I realized there's still places to get to my full mobility back; to get my strength back and the explosion back. I still felt the deficiencies in stupid things, right? Like going under a Leapfrog. That movement -- my foot still doesn't want to go all the way there. So, a work in progress. Work in progress. But the thing with injuries, especially as you get up to my age, you don't know how you're going to heal. Are you still going to heal well? Are you still going to heal fast? Is that going to be the case? And thankfully, that still seems to be the case, at least."

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on Copeland and AEW. For more information on Pure Plank's mission to help people regain core strength in a comfortable, functional and fun way, visit the Pure Plank website.