AEW Adds New Member to Backstage Interviewing Team

AEW is once again shaking up their backstage roles with a new face set to become a backstage interviewer, Arkady Unterleidner (a.k.a. Arkady Aura). She revealed the news on X (formerly Twitter) and despite a formal announcement from any AEW executives, it began to gain traction. This led to people beginning to wonder who she is and what role she would have in AEW. Unterleidner has been a backstage interviewer and ring announcer for SoCal Pro Wrestling and has a background in fitness competitions, wrestling, acting, powerlifting, and the Highland Games. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Unterleidner's role backstage will help to distribute work more evenly between herself, Renee Paquette and Lexy Nair.

Most recently, AEW has hired a number of people in backstage roles including a former WWE Senior Writer Jennifer Pepperman who departed the company at the start of the month. Pepperman's official role within AEW is the Vice President of Content Development. Unterleidner took to her Instagram to release a statement, which can be read in full below:

"Not sure I can even put into words how I feel. I've cried a few times, screamed with joy and overall let myself burst with excitement the last few weeks. If you've followed me awhile you'll know I tend to chase a lot of dreams and pursue whatever path feels the most fulfilling to me. If you're friends or family, you'll know I question that in myself often and if I'm making the right choice. At this moment though, to sit and think every step I've taken, whether that was musical theater, pro wrestling, acting or Highland Games, every path has been intertwined and I know leads here for a reason. To the handful of people who've believed in me every step of the way, ever since I got into a ring 7 years ago, and who've taken a chance on me now, I'm forever grateful. To my love @simmons_strength, without you being the best father in the world, and your support in everything I've done, I wouldn't be here and I know that for a fact. Thank you for everything, always."

