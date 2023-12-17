AEW Adds Two Major Matches to Worlds End Card

AEW stacked this week's episode of Collision with three Continental Classic matches and a long-awaited return, but they were also busy expanding the card for their final pay-per-view of 2023 Worlds End. The first match set for the event is a match for the AEW Women's World Championship, where Toni Storm will be defending her Championship against either Saraya or Riho. The second match set for Worlds End promises to be just as thrilling, as it will be the rematch between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Unlike last time though, this will be a No DQ match, so anything goes.

Storm will face either Saraya or Riho at Worlds End, and that will be determined by a match on next week's AEW Dynamite. Whoever wins gets to challenge Storm at Worlds End for the Title, and both matches will have compelling angles. If it is Storm vs Saraya, that will build upon their relatively recent history as teammates in the Outcasts, but we'll have to wait and see what happens on Dynamite.

As for Copeland and Cage, the last time the two stars met in the ring there was no lack of bad blood given the events of the past few weeks. Last week the two faced each other in the ring but things took a turn when Nick Wayne's mother hit Copeland with the TNT Championship and cost him the match against Cage.

Coepland obviously wasn't happy with the move, and so during tonight's Collision Coepland told Cage they will be throwing everything out the window in a No DQ match. Copeland was already prepared for many of Cage's tricks in their first match, but he didn't expect to be betrayed. This time around he won't be fooled like that again, and this promises to be one of the night's more brutal battles.

Right now Worlds End features three Championship matches and the finals for the Continental Classic, though with a few more weeks to go the card will likely grow before it's set in stone. You can find the full card for AEW Worlds End below.

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (C) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Saraya or Riho

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (C) vs The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega)

Continental Classic Finals Match

No DQ Match: Adam Copeland vs Christian Cage

Worlds End takes place on Saturday, December 30th at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Are you excited for Worlds End? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!