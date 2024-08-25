AEW: Will Ospreay Had a Little Help Winning Back International Championship at All In

A lot of wrestling fans thought the Aerial Assassin would win back the AEW International Championship in front of his home fans in London, and that’s exactly what Will Ospreay did at All In on Sunday night. Ospreay defeated MJF to not only win back the International Championship, but he returned the title itself to its proper standing, ditching MJF’s All-American theme for the belt.

While Ospreay taking home in front of the London fans felt like a pretty sure thing, there was still a big wrinkle to the action on Sunday — Ospreay had a little help getting past MJF. When Ospreay was down and the referee wasn’t in position to see any antics, MJF readied a devastating and illegal blow with some version of brass knuckles. He couldn’t deliver the hit, though, because a mysterious stranger ran up to the ring and stopped him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That stranger turned out to be none other than Daniel Garcia, who MJF turned on just a few weeks ago. Garcia and Ospreay have had a bit of a rivalry in the ring, but it was made clear that they have nothing but respect for one another. Garcia put that into action on Sunday night by saving Ospreay when it mattered most.

In addition to Garcia’s arrival, fans will also be talking a lot about exactly how Ospreay beat MJF. He ended the match by delivering the incredibly dangerous Tiger Driver 91, the move that he has previously said he wouldn’t do again. MJF’s evil antics pushed Ospreay to the brink, and he brought out every possible stop to end his opponent’s reign. He did exactly that, with a flawless Tiger Driver.

AEW All In Card