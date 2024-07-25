AEW’s MJF Reveals American Championship, All In Title Match Official

After a truly electrifying match between MJF and Will Ospreay on last week’s AEW Dynamite, MJF would cheat to leave with the win and the International Championship. MJF would then start off tonight’s Dynamite by addressing the crowd, but he actually had something else to reveal. MJF would throw the International Championship in the trash can next to the ring and reveal a brand new American Championship before taking more shots at Ospreay. Ospreay would then surprise MJF in the ring and reveal that Tony Khan had made the rematch official, and Ospreay would be facing MJF for the International Championship at All In in Wembley.

An American Championship

The new AEW American Championship

MJF called Ospreay a gutless coward to start his promo, and this was after video had revealed that Ospreay’s car had been sabotaged with a knife in his tire, keeping him from getting to the arena. He then took shots at the International Championship and called out the fans who loved this title, saying they loved it for the International stars that held it. Then MJF said, “This Title, much like Daniel Garcia, much like Willy Boy, much like you white trash hicks, is nothing more than garbage.” MJF then threw the International Champion in the trash can nearby.

Then MJF motioned towards a covered table, hinting he had a brand new Title that was far more deserving of shine. “I deserve a title that symbolizes the best wrestler in the world and the best country in the world. I’m not talking about that cesspool of a nation known as the United Kingdom, please rise for your American championship,” MJF said.

An Epic Rematch

MJF holds the new AEW American Championship

All of a sudden Ospreay then stormed the ring and almost got to MJF, but the Champion got away and headed towards the ramp. Ospreay then had some choice words for MJF, calling him out for cheating when he couldn’t stomach the notion that Ospreay might beat him. Ospreay is fully aware that MJF cheated with his diamond ring, but Ospreay had some news for the Champion that would absolutely ruin MJF’s night.

Ospreay stood in the ring and said, “I am here with the best news for you. Because I have had a meeting with Tony Khan and Christopher Daniels, and guess what Max? I’ve got my rematch,” Ospreay said. “And I’ve got my rematch on home soil.” Ospreay then pointed at the All In graphic and said, “Max, Sunday, August 25th you and me for the International Championship at All In.” MJF was shocked at the development and kept asking what Ospreay was talking about. He was clearly angry about the rematch being made official, but it absolutely is, and Ospreay would collect his International Championship from the garbage can on his way out of the ring.

