AEW All Out 2021 Predictions & Pressing Questions

All Elite Wrestling returns to Chicago for the third annual All Out pay-per-view this Sunday. On top of having all four championships on the line, the show will see CM Punk step back inside a wrestling ring for the first time in seven years. Punk's arrival generated one of the loudest crowd reactions in recent memory on the Aug. 20 episode of AEW Rampage and he'll be taking on a fan favorite in Darby Allin. Elsewhere on the card Kenny Omega and Christian Cage will battle for the AEW World Championship, The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros. will meet inside a Steel Cage and AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker will look to continue her championship reign against Kris Statlander. But before the action gets underway we've assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading into the show, as well as give their predictions for each match. Check out their picks in the list below!

What's Your Hype Level for CM Punk's First AEW Match? (Photo: AEW) Connor Casey: They're high, but I think I've managed to temper them a little. Punk's return was excellently handled and Allin consistently proves that he can have a solid match with pretty much anyone. That being said, I don't think the match will hit the same quality Punk was running at from 2011-13 in WWE. It's been seven years and no amount of in-ring training (which even Punk admits he hasn't been doing much of outside of his work on Heels) can completely wipe away the possibility of some ring rust. But since it's Chicago the crowd will gobble it up regardless. Matt Aguilar: I would say I'm expecting a fun match but I'm more curious than hyped. Punk's been obviously training but it's been a while since he's been in this kind of setting and in a big pay-per-view match, so I'm just stoked to see him wrestling again and not expecting to be wowed. I think the fact that he's in the ring will gloss over any ring rust or slow starts. Evan Valentine: Extremely high. Maybe CM Punk might be a little rough around the edges, but the sheer excitement that is going to resonate from the crowd for this match is sure to be legendary considering how well-received Punk's debut was. REALLY looking forward to this one.

Was This Show Hurt By AEW's New York City Debut Next Month? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Time will certainly tell, but this has been my biggest concern regarding this year's All Out. AEW making its debut in New York City is a big deal for the company and, based on every interview I've seen involving the EVPs and Tony Khan, there's real excitement in having an episode of Dynamite inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. And for as good as some of AEW's pay-per-views have been, there's often a sense that more focus is put on special episodes of Dynamite (Winter is Coming, that "Welcome Back" tour in July) to bring in a strong rating on TNT. All Out has some outstanding matches lined up, but it's hard to shake the feeling that a few things — Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi — were saved for a later date Matt: I will say this doesn't necessarily feel as big as The First Dance, as even a Daniel Bryan debut wouldn't top the one-of-a-kind moment that Punk's announcement ended up being. All Out is still loaded and will be a big event, but I'd be lying if I said it felt nearly as big as Punk's Rampage debut. Evan: I honestly don't think so, especially with the aforementioned Punk reveal blowing away any doubts about the two shows' debuts being so close together. Sometimes it's good to strike when the iron is hot and now is definitely the time for it.

Kenny Omega is Probably Retaining, So Where Does He Go From Here? (Photo: AEW) Connor: Next up will likely be either Hangman Page or Daniel Bryan and I love both options. Matt: They do need to eventually pull the trigger on Hangman Page winning, though I could see them pushing that win out a little more with Daniel Bryan's introduction. I'm already a bit over Kenny Omega and The Elite's whole Champion schtick, so I'm crossing my fingers that changes over sooner rather than later. Evan: I agree with Connor on this one. The sky is really the limit for Kenny and I'm just anxious to see where he continues to go.

Which Non-CM Punk Match Steals The Show? (Photo: AEW) Connor: Miro vs. Eddie Kingston could be on the same level as Walter vs. Dragunov II (yeah, I said it!) if handled correctly. Matt: Yeah, Connor is out of his mind if he thinks Miro and Eddie will approach Walter vs Dragunov (either match), but that said, Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander could end up being the show's other standout. Evan: For me personally, it's the Young Bucks against the Lucha Brothers in the cage. It might not be winning the headlines, but it has the potential to easily be one of the biggest matches of the show outside of Punk.

Is This The End for Chris Jericho? (Photo: AEW) Connor: I think it will be, at least for now. MJF is incredibly well-protected, it does him no favors to take a pinfall loss on pay-per-view to a guy he's already beaten multiple times and looking back the "Labours of Jericho" felt more like a farewell tour than just a string of matches. My guess is Jericho loses, starts doing more commentary work and will wrestle in a part-time capacity down the line. Matt: Nah. Granted, he still may lose the match, but they'll figure out a way to bring him back. He's still got a lot of time left on his deal and I don't see him stepping away from active involvement in the ring yet. Evan: This is certainly a question that's been asked of Jericho before for sure, and I'll definitely agree that this could see him get a more "behind the scenes" role in the AEW for a little while. The end permanently though? Not a chance.

Who Pops Up at the Show as a Surprise Debut? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Daniel Bryan (we've got to get used to calling him Bryan Danielson again, so get ready for that!) is the obvious pick, but I'll also toss in Ruby Soho. She'd be a great asset for that Women's Division and those videos she's been posting on social media have been solid. Matt: Ruby Soho is my pick, because her Runaway promos have been fantastic, and she would add yet another star talent to their (underutilized) women's division. Now if they could just give them more TV time we could actually see that talent, but I digress. I'm not sure Bryan debuts here, but I wouldn't be surprised if he did. Seems like they might hold him out for a little longer if Punk's little tease of patience is to be believed. Evan: 100% Daniel Bryan. Maybe Kurt Angle in a surprise twist? Definitely the former though.