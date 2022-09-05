AEW: Chris Jericho Pins Bryan Danielson at All Out

A battle between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson has been building for months and months leading into AEW All Out on Sunday night. The two took part in the ongoing rivalry between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club, which saw Danielson rendered unconscious at Double or Nothing earlier this year. While the factions have stopped warring, Jericho and Danielson continued their feud, both serving as mentors to young star Daniel Garcia. That individual feud came to a head at All Out, putting the two ring legends face-to-face in the ring.

To the surprise of many, Jericho pulled off the victory for his Jericho Appreciation Society. Daniel Garcia, watching on from the back, didn't seem too impressed, though.

After beating both Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager, Danielson took the challenge to Jericho, telling him he's a better technical wrestler than the self-proclaimed sports entertainer. Bringing up the names of the Hart family certainly got Jericho fired up in the lead up to the match, causing him to continue using the Lionheart nickname. Elliott Taylor, who performs Danielson's theme song, came out to sing it live and introduce Danielson to the ring.

As expected, the match began with some brutal strikes and a lot of grappling. Both came out to show their technical wrestling prowess and it was on full display. To prove a point, Danielson put Jericho in a lock and asked the crowd, "Do you want entertainment?!" He danced around and mocked Jericho, which lit a fire under his competitor. Jericho slapped Danielson in the face repeatedly, though all he succeed in doing was angering his rival.

An attempted move on the top rope from Danielson was countered by Jericho, who turned it into the Walls of Jericho. Danielson eventually rolled out and countered into a two-count. Both competitors attempted high-flying moves, but both were countered. Every stage of the match proved as technical as fans probably expected. It seemed for a moment as Jericho could've ended with the Lion Tamer, but Danielson used the ropes to escape. Danielseon returned the favor with another submission hold, and Jericho reacted the same way, breaking out with the ropes. A low blow and a Judas Effect ultimately sealed the deal for Jericho, allowing him to get the pin.

