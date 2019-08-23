Kenny Omega vs. Pac Booked for AEW’s All Out Pay-Per-View Following Jon Moxley’s Removal

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) didn’t waste any time in announcing their replacement for the scrapped Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley match at All Out.

Moxley announced on Friday afternoon that due to an MRSA infection in his elbow, he would be unable to compete at the Aug. 31 pay-per-view event at the Sears Centre outside of Chicago. Within the hour AEW officially announced a replacement match — Omega vs. a returning Pac (formerly known as Neville in WWE).

#AEWAllOut

Saturday, August 31st, 2019 – @Sears_Centre – Chicago, IL

PAC vs KENNY OMEGA

LIVE on Pay Per View pic.twitter.com/4NxCmK2KQJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2019

The announcement comes as major surprise for fans of the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Pac was originally booked to make his AEW debut at Double or Nothing back in April against “Hangman” Adam Page, but had to be pulled a week before the show due to reported “creative differences” with the company. An angle was run a week before the show where Page and Pac had an impromptu match at a small British independent promotion, ending with Pac losing by disqualification and announcing that he was never coming to AEW, he just wanted to hurt Page and he’d already accomplished that.

Cody Rhodes commented on the situation in an interview with ComicBook.com a couple of weeks after Double or Nothing.

“It’s kind of a current, ongoing situation in terms of creative differences,” Rhodes said. “It’s the term we use, it’s not everyone’s favorite term to hear. But I love Pac, he’s amazing. He’s done a great job post-WWE with what he’s done with Dragon Gate, what he’s done with Rev Pro. And really the only thing I can say about it, because it is an ongoing situation, is that Pac is still part of AEW. It’s something we’re actively working on and making it happen. He’s a big part of AEW.”

On top of AEW, Pac had also rejoined the Japanese wrestling promotion Dragon Gate following his WWE contract’s expiration in August 2018. He quickly won the equivalent of their world championship, the Open the Dream Gate Championship, back in December and held it until July.

Other matches announced for the All Out pay-per-view include Page vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers in a ladder match, Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears, The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order, Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc, Riho vs. Hiraku Shida, Private Party vs. Angelico and Jack Evans and a 21-woman Casino Battle Royale.