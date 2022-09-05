First AEW World Trios Champions Crowned at AEW All Out

The Elite's Kenny Omega and Young Bucks became AEW's first World Trios Champions at All Out on Sunday, defeating Hangman Page and The Dark Order in the finals of the eight-team tournament. The match repeatedly called back to the rivalry between Page and Omega, especially while invoking the final moments of their Full Gear world championship match from last year. However, the final sequence ended with Page accidentally whacking John Silver with the Buckshot Lariat. Omega used that opening to pin Silver while the Bucks held down Page.

The win makes Omega the first man to hold three AEW championships in company history, having won the AEW World, Tag and Trios Championships since the company launched in 2019. Stay tuned for full coverage of All Out as it continues.

This story is developing...