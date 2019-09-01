Watch: LAX Debut at AEW All Out, Jump the Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers After Wild Ladder Match

Former Impact World Tag Team Champions LAX (Ortiz and Santana) made their surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling on Saturday night at All Out by jumping both the Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks after their wild Escalera de la Muerte ladder match.

Pentagon and Fenix came out victorious after the violent bout, but where quickly greeted by two hooded figures wearing masks of former presidents. The two jumped the champs, then the Bucks before unmasking to reveal their true identities.

The pair whipped out the Puerto Rican flag before making their way backstage. The two made a name for themselves in recent years in Impact Wrestling, but their contracts with the company had recently expired.