AEW All Out Updated Card After Fight for the Fallen

AEW’s next pay-per-view event, All Out, had just two matches officially announced at the start of the weekend — Chris Jericho vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship and Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega. But by the end of the Fight for the Fallen event on Saturday night, the Sears Centre event’s card finally began to take shape.

For winning the triple threat tag team match on Saturday night in Jacksonville against Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy and Angelico & Jack Evans , The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) will take on The Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) at All Out. The winner of that watch will earn a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament, which is set to begin in the early episodes of AEW’s weekly live TNT show this fall.

After beating Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky on Saturday and winding up in a brawl with SCU afterwards, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. set up a ladder in the middle the of the ring and challenge The Young Bucks to a ladder match at All Out. Since the launch of AEW the Bucks and Lucha Bros. have traded wins, resulting in the AAA World Tag Team Championships changing hands twice. Matt and Nick Jackson teamed up with Kenny Omega to beat Fenix, Pentagon and Laredo Kid in a six-man tag match at Fyter Fest in late June.

Brandi Rhodes picked up her first AEW win on Saturday thanks to heavy interference from Awesome Kong. The pair looked to continue attacking Allie after the match, but were stopped when Japanese women’s wrestling legend Aja Kong made a surprise appearance and caused Awesome to back off.

Aja Kong. Awesome Kong. 😦 pic.twitter.com/6nIQhZ1K5N — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) July 14, 2019

Fight for the Fallen closed out with Cody and Dustin Rhodes failing to beat The Young Bucks in the main event. Rhodes did cut a promo after the show, but made no mention of getting attacked and busted open with a steel chair two weeks prior by his former close friend, Shawn Spears. That story was alluded to in a six-man tag match earlier in the night that involved Spears and MJF, though the latter backed off after considering jumping Spears after he won the match for his team.

The hype for the AEW title match continued throughout Saturday’s show. Jericho jumped Page and left him in a bloody mess after his win over Kip Sabian, and Page got a bit of revenge when he attacked Jericho during his promo later in the show.

All Out takes place on Aug. 31 at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois outside of Chicago.