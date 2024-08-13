AEW Announces Bryan Danielson Career Retrospective for Dynamite

On this AEW Dynamite a special career retrospective of “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson will be aired ahead of his big world title match at AEW All In against Swerve Strickland. The match will be a huge moment for the legendary wrestler who is beginning to wind down his full-time wrestling career and it will be a title vs. career match. He was unable to participate at last year’s event at Wembley Stadium due to injury, so the moment will be made extra special for him. While he’s been candid about hanging up his boots to spend time with family, he plans on having involvement in AEW moving forward.

AEW President Tony Khan shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the video will feature Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” from their 1997 Nimrod album. This follows Danielson stating he’d probably have the song playing at his funeral. “That’s really hard. I like ‘Time Of Your Life,’ that’s not a bad one,” Danielson told Kerrang. “If I had more time to think about it, it’d maybe be a Kimya Dawson or a Frank Turner song, but I would really have to think about it. I’d probably have to think about it now in case something happens, right? My wife will be like, ‘Why are we playing Green Day at Bryan’s funeral?’ ‘He said it in an interview!’ (laughs).”

It’s unclear when exactly Danielson will officially retire from full-time competition, however Danielson recently revealed that he expects to need major surgery by the end of this year so until then, fans should enjoy what little time is left. Should he win the championship from Swerve, AEW is set to head to Washington state in just a few months, long after Danielson’s contract with AEW expires. It is his home state, however, so dropping the championship in a place that is of great importance to him would make the most sense. That event, AEW WrestleDream, will take place in October. Last year’s inaugural pay-per-view saw the debut of Adam Copeland (WWE Hall of Famer Edge).

What Is on AEW All In 2024?

This year’s AEW All In card is shaping up with some pretty interesting matches, including in the women’s division which is a step up from last year. “Timeless” Toni Storm was competing for the women’s championship in a four-way match last year and now she’s back to face her former mentee Mariah May. Things have gotten extremely personal between the two women who have had one of the most interesting storylines in women’s wrestling to date. Mercedes Moné will also compete against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., last year she sat in the stands as a spectator. Will Ospreay and MJF will also go head-to-head for the second time, in a title match following their 60-minute match which MJF won.

