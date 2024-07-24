Bryan Danielson Will Remain With AEW “For a Long Time” Following Full-Time Wrestling Retirement

Bryan Danielson is hanging up his full-time boots later this year. Back in 2023, The American Dragon revealed that 2024 would be his final year as a full-time member of any professional wrestling roster, as he is planning to spend the majority of his time with his family. That doesn’t mean that Danielson will never wrestle again, but his future matches will be special attractions and one-offs. Danielson, who has been wrestling full-time for nearly 25 years, signed with AEW in Summer 2021 on a three-year contract. While the exact date that Danielson’s deal expires remains unknown, it appears that he is planning to stick around with his recent home deep into the future.

Tony Khan Reveals Bryan Danielson’s Long-Term AEW Future

The American Dragon will continue to call AEW his chambers.

Speaking to The Rich Eisen Show, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Bryan Danielson has plans to remain with AEW “for a long time” even after his full-time in-ring days conclude.

“I hope Bryan will stay here for the rest of his life, and I know he’s planning to stay with us for a long time going forward as part of the company,” Khan said. “I would want Bryan to stay with us as long as humanly possible.”

It is currently unknown what role Danielson would take with AEW in his post-wrestling career. Danielson has long been a locker room leader in AEW and is held in high regard by Khan, as he often helps develop storylines with top AEW officials. Khan has even said that if he was required to step away from AEW for any reason, he would entrust Danielson above all people to run the company.

“We have so many great captains on this team, and that’s what’s really exciting. We have great leadership, great people here, and nobody greater, I think it’s fair to say, Bryan Danielson is a huge part of the company,” Khan continued. “I can’t say how much time Bryan has left in the ring, but he has said this will be his final year, and this is gonna be the year Bryan hangs them up from up full-time wrestling. At that point, it’s gonna be a sad day for pro wrestling and for me personally. But it’s great to be able to have Bryan that I can call and talk to and have in the locker room with us every week.”

Danielson is set to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title at AEW ALL IN: London on Sunday, August 25th.