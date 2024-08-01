AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson Makes All In Match Title vs Career

Bryan Danielson has been open about this being his last year of full-time wrestling, and despite some injury hurdles throughout the year, he is still bringing everything he has to become an AEW World Champion. To do that he will need to take down one of AEW’s biggest stars in World Champion Swerve Strickland, and after Danielson revealed that his contract with AEW ends tomorrow, Strickland came to meet him face-to-face in the ring. Strickland then took some shots at Danielson before letting him know he wouldn’t be living up to his promise of becoming a Champion at All In. Danielson then raised the stakes, putting his career on the line at All In, and Swerve accepted, making the match Title vs Career.

Presence and Promises

“I’m here to talk to you about two things. Presence and promises,” Danielson said. “I’ve been very lucky in my career. I was forced to retire and had it all taken away from me, but since I came back, I’ve been able to enjoy it. I’ve been able to be present in the good old days. These last 3 years in AEW have been incredible, and they have been the funnest time of my career.” Thank you Bryan chants rang out from the crowd, and Danielson said, “There’s just some moments that I’ll never understand, thank you. And for the moment, I was able to be present.”

“So now, let’s talk about promises. I promised my daughter that when she was seven I would stop wrestling full-time. I promised my family that my contract with AEW would be the last wrestling contract that I ever sign, and that contract ends tomorrow,” Danielson said. “And I promised myself every time I stepped foot in this ring, I would give everything I have, for the fans because you deserve it and for myself because I deserve it.”

“When I came to AEW I said I was going to do two things. I said I was going to kick people’s heads in and I was going to win the AEW Championship. Now over the last three years, I’ve kicked a lot of people’s heads in, but I have not won the AEW World Championship…yet,” Danielson said. “Now this is probably gonna be my last shot. Not probably, it will be my last shot. It’s AEW’s biggest show of the year, at Wembley Stadium at All In. And there’s doctors telling me I shouldn’t wrestle. My promise is I will go to Wembley Stadium, and I will be present for that moment. I promise I will go there and give you every single thing that I have. I will give you 100% where 101% is not possible, I promise that at All In with my body, my mind, with my soul, I will go All In.”

The Champ Enters the Ring

Strickland came out next, saying he respected the fact that Danielson inspired a whole generation of wrestlers to follow their dreams, him included. He said he would even be rooting for him at any other time to have his moment. “But this is Swerve Strickland’s time. When I came to AEW I said I was going to win the AEW World Championship and I did,” Strickland said. “You’re one of the greatest of this generation, but I’m one of a kind. You came in here in AEW and said you were going to win the Title and kick everybody’s head in. I guess you couldn’t handle it when they started kicking back.”

“I’m letting you know right now Bryan, this is not an achievement award. This is not something you get after 24 years of service. This is a belt that shows you are without a doubt the best in the world, and I am the best in the world,” Strickland said. Swerve then said he competed at All In while Bryan was so broken down he couldn’t catch a flight to London.

“Maybe your body just can’t handle the pressures of being a Champion. I know you make a lot of promises and want to be in the moment, so let’s be in the moment. I promise you that I am the most dangerous man in AEW. I’m also gonna promise you this, that you will not be walking out of All In as Champion. Hell after I’m done with you you may never walk again,” Strickland said. “Swerve, I have one more promise,” Danielson said. “I promise if I don’t win the AEW World Championship,I will never wrestle again. Your title, versus my career, at All In. Swerve, what do you say?” They shook on it, and made it official. “That’s very noble of you Bryan, but don’t keep that promise to me, keep it with your family,” Strickland said.

