AEW Announces New Championship During AEW Fight for the Fallen

The long-awaited trios titles are coming to All Elite Wrestling. As announced on tonight's AEW Dynamite, the first-ever trios champions will be crowned in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, which will culminate at AEW All Out on September 4th. There is no word on who will be involved in the tournament at this time, but it's worth noting that recent reports suggested the reason that the Young Bucks lost their AEW Tag Team Titles was because of a new creative direction for them this summer. It's also worth noting that Kenny Omega is reportedly nearing his return, after being out with various injuries since last November.

The announcement of the AEW Trios Titles came at the beginning of AEW Dynamite, per the commentary team:

#AEW World Trios Championship Tournament is coming soon to AEW, the finals will be at #AEWAllOut Sunday, Sept. 4th LIVE on PPV! 🎟 at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/36sbfXhpLv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

Beyond the potential reunion of The Elite, AEW's trios division is already quite deep.

The Elite

The Undisputed Era

Blackpool Combat Club

Team Taz

The Dark Order

Jurassic Express

The Gunn Club

AFO

House of Black

Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

Jericho Appreciation Society

Death Triangle

The introduction of trios championships has been a long time coming, as AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that the belts had been made as far back as May.

"I saw Dave [Meltzer] reported it and nobody's asked me on the record yet, but it is truthful that I have made the belts," Khan said. "I made them a long time ago, to be honest with you. They've never been seen, and I did have them made. I do have more championship belts in my possession that have never been unveiled than anybody might suspect. The TBS Championship was in my office for months at the shows before anybody knew it was going to be unveiled, for example, recently. The Ring of Honor purchase and now the great stable of champions[hips] and IP and, not only the legacy of past events, but the great slate of, I think, potential future events we can do with Ring of Honor and all that was kind of a surprise to everybody that we kept under wraps, that came together more quickly, whereas the trios championships are something I've thought about for a long time. But there are more championship belts than people might think that I've had up my sleeve and the trios championship are, arguably, the foremost."

