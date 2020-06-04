AEW Re-Signs WWE Hall of Famer to Multi-Year Contract

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE backstage agent Arn Anderson made his debut with All Elite Wrestling back at All Out in August 2019 when he delivered a thunderous Spinebuster to Shawn Spears during his match with Cody Rhodes. Since then Anderson has become a fixture of AEW programming as Rhodes' "head coach" offering him guidance before, during and after matches while also delivering promos on Rhodes' opponent. Anderson announced in a backstage video after this week's Dynamite that he had signed a new, multi-year contract with the young promotion.

"About a year ago I said I don't want to be anywhere where I'm not wanted, and that's the way I felt. A year later it seems I am wanted somewhere and I'm very happy to say today I signed a multi-year contract with AEW, I am absolutely thrilled to be here with all this young talent and watch this company blossom into the platinum of all of our industry," Anderson said. "The next coming years [are] going to see some changes, but we're going to mix some of the old in with the new, and I think the product is just going to shine as a result of it."

After working in a backstage role in WWE for nearly two decades, Anderson was fired back in early 2019.

"I was fortunate enough to work with WWE for 18 years," Anderson told Sports Illustrated at the time. "Certainly that provided my family and myself with a nice living, and I have no regrets. A lot of my best friends still work there. Everything has a shelf life, and I guess mine ran out."

Over the past year AEW has utilized wrestling legends as managers for some of their younger talent, including Anderson for Rhodes, Jake Roberts for Lance Archer, Tully Blanchard for Shawn Spears and Tazz for Brian Cage.

On this week's Dynamite Rhodes successfully defended the AEW TNT Championship for the first time against Jungle Boy. He'll take on Private Party's Marq Quen in a title match next week, and plans on defending the championship every week going forward.

