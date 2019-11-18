AEW Revives WCW’s Bash at the Beach For Nine-Day Event

All Elite Wrestling announced via press release on Monday that the company will be bringing back the classic WCW event Bash at the Beach in January 2020. But unlike the annual one-day beach-themed event that was a staple of WCW’s schedule from 1994-2000, this new Bash at the Beach will be a nine-day event from Jan. 15-24, consisting of two episodes of AEW Dynamite as well as Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux cruise event. The event kicks off at the University of Miami’s Watsco Center on Jan. 15 with an episode of Dynamite. No matches have been announced at the time, but tickets go on sale this Friday at noon ET.

Check out the full press release below. This week’s edition of Dynamite will emanate from Indianapolis and feature Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin, Nick Jackson vs. Rey Fenix and Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz.

AEW today announced “Bash at the Beach,” an unprecedented, nine-day experience for superfans that features two Dynamite shows, a cruise onboard Chris Jericho’s tricked-out party ship, and non-stop entertainment in between. The adventure begins on Wednesday, Jan. 15, when AEW Dynamite takes over the Watsco Center at the University of Miami for a Bash at the Beach themed episode, and continues with Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, sailing round-trip from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, on Jan. 20-24.

High-octane bouts with the biggest names from AEW will be filmed from Jericho’s sold-out Norwegian Pearl ship, including the Jan. 22 episode of Dynamite on TNT. The history-making event will be bubbling with exclusive opportunities to meet AEW’s star-studded roster, as well as non-stop wrestling, rock ‘n’ roll, live podcasts, paranormal explorations, talent-hosted

activities, autograph sessions, parties and more.

“AEW’s Bash at the Beach events will deliver nine unforgettable days of wrestling and much more from the hottest company in the business today,” said Chris Jericho. “Thousands of the Friends Of Jericho onboard the SOLD OUT ‘Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea’ will have the experience of their lives, and now millions more will be able to watch AEW Dynamite along with us, as we break out the bubbly together from Miami to the Bahamas.” Tickets for the Jan. 15 Bash at the Beach show in Miami go on sale this Friday, Nov. 22, at noon ET. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase exclusively at www.AEWTIX.com. For your chance to join the party at sea, sign up for the waitlist at www.chrisjerichocruise.com.