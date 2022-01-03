AEW Announces Second Championship Match for Saturday’s Battle of the Belts Event

All Elite Wrestling will host its first quarterly TNT special this Saturday night with the Battle of the Belts event. Heading into the week of the show, the only confirmed match was an AEW Women’s World Championship bout pitting Dr. Britt Baker against Riho, but on Monday afternoon a second match was confirmed — TNT Champion Cody Rhodes taking on Sammy Guevara. Rhodes became the first three-time TNT Champion by beating “The Spanish God” at the AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash event on Dec. 22, then turned around the following week and defended the gold against Ethan Page at New Year’s Smash.

That same event saw Guevara give one of his trademark notecard promos, where he stated his New Year’s Resolution was beating “The American Nightmare” and taking the TNT title back. His first reign lasted just shy of three months and while winning the title against Miro was notable, Guevara often found himself overshadowed by the Inner Circle vs. American Top Team feud.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1478094060405641217?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

