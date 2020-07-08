AEW's Billy Gunn Denies Sending Cease & Desist Letter to Independent Wrestler

All Elite Wrestling agent/wrestler Billy Gunn set the record straight on a story that started making the rounds earlier this week. For those who missed it independent wrestler Tony Gunn (along with a few fellow OVW wrestlers) made the claim that Billy had sent him a cease & desist letter over using "The Gunn Club," a trademark Billy has owned since February. However Gunn's wife Paula reached out to WrestleZone and issued a statement on the matter, saying that an official C&D was never sent but that they reached out to Ohio Valley Wrestling to inform them of the trademark.

The statement, which you can read below, also called out Tony for being defamatory.

"Has anyone seen the cease and desist order?? No! Because there isn't one! He's lying to EVERYONE," the statement read. "We reached via text message to OVW, to let them know that we aren't trying to be a$$holes but we trademarked 'Gunn Show' and please let Tony know he can't use it. He's upset that he can't use it anymore, which is understandable. We have been going thru leaps and bounds to trademark The Gunn name and everything related to it, including Gunn Show. We've hired an attorney last year for our trademarks. We've spent thousands of dollars for our trademarks.

"Billy has worked over 25 years using the Gunn name, professionally and on the Indy scene," he continued. "Tony should have reached out to us and talked to us as a PROFESSIONAL, and we could have worked something out. Instead, he went to podcasts, social media and wrestling dirt sheets. As a professional, whether it's owning a business or a wrestling name, you have to protect yourself and your identity. If you've been around longer than 5 years in the wrestling business, you should know this! If Tony doesn't want an ACTUAL letter from our attorney, he will cease and desist the defamation of Billy! We wish Tony all the best with his wrestling career!"

Unfortunately, Billy is currently dealing with a different trademark issue, one that prevents him from using his full name on AEW programming.

