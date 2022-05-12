When Is AEW's Next Blood and Guts Match?

✖

AEW held its first Blood and Guts Match on the May 5, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite as The Pinnacle defeated The Inner Circle once MJF threatened to throw Chris Jericho off the roof of the cage and forced Sammy Guevara to surrender for his team. There's been no mention on TV of a second WarGames match, though Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the company is planning one behind the scenes. Neither the date nor the participants were confirmed, though a brawl between the Jericho Appreciation Society, The Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz on this week's AEW Dynamite fired up speculation that it could be involving all of them.

The tricky part of running a Blood and Guts Match (AEW's version of WarGames) is its production as it requires a second ring to be constructed and, by its own rules, takes up quite a bit of time. AEW got around this issue for the first match by pretaping the first hour of Dynamite, then airing the live broadcast with the match in the second hour.

Chris Jericho and the BCC's William Regal are scheduled to have a face-to-face confrontation on next week's Dynamite, which could set up the match. And with Wheeler Yuta scheduled to go overseas to Japan for this year's Best of the Super Juniors tournament, both sides would have even teams of five wrestlers (Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia and 2.0 vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Kingston, Proud 'n Powerful).

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa recently pitched the idea of a Women's Blood and Guts Match during an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk. She said (h/t WrestleTalk), "I will definitely love to do an Iron Woman Match. I know Serena mentioned that last week, and I will second that. It hasn't been done at AEW. You know, I like to break barriers and be the first one to be part of that. I would love to do one of those. I would like to do a Blood & Guts match. I think that would be so much fun with all the women that we have, we have really good women on our roster. Yeah, we have a lot of fun. I can go crazy. So I like to do that kind of stuff."