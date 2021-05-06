Watch: AEW Blood & Guts' 10 Craziest Moments

AEW's Blood & Guts match turned out to be one of the most violent matches in the company's young history on Wednesday night. By the end of the bout all 10 men were bloodied and bruised from over 30 minutes of intense action inside the two-ringed steel cage, culminating in MJF throwing Chris Jericho off the roof after forcing The Inner Circle to surrender in an attempt to save him. MJF, with blood running down his face, stood tall to close out the show. You can see the 10 craziest moments from the match in the list below!

What did you think of AEW's first attempt at the stipulation? Did you like the finish? Let us know in the comments below!