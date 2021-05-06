Watch: AEW Blood & Guts' 10 Craziest Moments
AEW's Blood & Guts match turned out to be one of the most violent matches in the company's young history on Wednesday night. By the end of the bout all 10 men were bloodied and bruised from over 30 minutes of intense action inside the two-ringed steel cage, culminating in MJF throwing Chris Jericho off the roof after forcing The Inner Circle to surrender in an attempt to save him. MJF, with blood running down his face, stood tall to close out the show. You can see the 10 craziest moments from the match in the list below!
What did you think of AEW's first attempt at the stipulation? Did you like the finish? Let us know in the comments below!
"THANK YOU" #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite
Tune into Dynamite every Wednesday 8/7 on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/YHpKd1pEtM— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
Hot Start
prevnext
And we're off 🚀 #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MgVit8Z9s1— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 6, 2021
Shades of Arn Anderson
prevnext
.@DaxFTR has one hell of a spinebuster! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #BLOODandGUTS pic.twitter.com/632d5jnlGj— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 6, 2021
Get Ready to Fly!
prevnext
.@Ortiz_Powerful and @sammyguevara wipe out Spears! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #BLOODandGUTS pic.twitter.com/JF8PbWRrRK— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 6, 2021
Trapped Between the Ring and Steel
prevnext
.@CashWheelerFTR!! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #BLOODandGUTS pic.twitter.com/ejRNHZB4uT— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 6, 2021
Hoss. Fight.
prevnext
Lots of history here #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LUn7HRu5Th— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 6, 2021
On the Wood!
prevnext
.@sammyguevara with a huge assist to @Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_Powerful! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #BLOODandGUTS pic.twitter.com/bXy5UHapWq— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 6, 2021
Coast to Coast
prevnext
Coast to Coast for @sammyguevara!
Watch #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/LzlZYVW3AN— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
Stick a Fork In It!
prevnext
A gif is worth a thousand words #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Q3rsiyPXGj— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 6, 2021
The Finish
prevnext
The #InnerCircle with no choice but to surrender. #BLOODandGUTS pic.twitter.com/KWqg0VYjoi— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
MJF Throws Him Anyway
prev
The #InnerCircle with no choice but to surrender. #BLOODandGUTS pic.twitter.com/KWqg0VYjoi— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021