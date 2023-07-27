AEW Fans React to the "Book The Women's Division Better" Sign Prominently Featured on This Week's AEW Dynamite
AEW fans are vocally unhappy with how the women's division is being booked.
AEW's booking of its Women's Division has often been one of its critics' most common talking points. That argument was on full display this week during AEW Dynamite, which featured Dr. Britt Baker beating Taya Valkyrie in a match that clocked in at just under 10 minutes. It was the only women's bout on the card, and after Baker scored the pin the camera cut to the crowd where a sign was shown front-and-center for several seconds reading, "Book The Women's Division Better." This sparked a conversation amongst wrestling fans that carried over into Thursday and you can see some of the conversation in the list below.
What do you think AEW could do to better utilize their women's division on weekly shows like Dynamite and Collision? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!
AEW Collision Card (July 29, 2023)
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. MJF & Adam Cole
- Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews (Ladder Match)
- El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & The Gunns)
Lance Storm Has a Suggestion
Watch Impact #KnockOutsDivision https://t.co/aVzzdueEYB— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 27, 2023
Did Becky Have a Point?
For people who attacked Becky Lynch for her comments on The AEW Women's Division, apologize to her right fucking now!!! pic.twitter.com/hKYrirbL1W— Erik V. Veras #AsukaSZN (@WDEVV7) July 27, 2023
Not All Hope Is Lost
A Hell of a Match for the 200th Dynamite
They strongly hinted that Hikaru Shida is the one next challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World title.
You could take this Shida vs Nyla match on Rampage as an unofficial #1 contender's match. We need a BIG match for Dynamite #200 and Shida/Storm is the answer. pic.twitter.com/lx9NwzIgnZ— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) July 27, 2023
It's Been a Problem
Since Day 1 pic.twitter.com/YQrJYua1fA— Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) July 27, 2023
Big Shows On The Way
AEW has two big shows coming up in 4-5 weeks and both women’s title have no storylines.
It’s hard to care when it feels like they don’t care.— Morgan (@MorganJayneX) July 27, 2023
Was It Planned?
#AEW just ran its like 15th straight Taya Valkyrie match in which she's again lost to actual legit competition ... and production immediately cuts to a fan sign that says "Book the Women's Division Better."
Can't script that.
Also, yes, Mario > Sonic every time. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zkk60vmSbM— Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast (@GettingOverCast) July 27, 2023