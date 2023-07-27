AEW Fans React to the "Book The Women's Division Better" Sign Prominently Featured on This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW fans are vocally unhappy with how the women's division is being booked.

By Connor Casey

AEW's booking of its Women's Division has often been one of its critics' most common talking points. That argument was on full display this week during AEW Dynamite, which featured Dr. Britt Baker beating Taya Valkyrie in a match that clocked in at just under 10 minutes. It was the only women's bout on the card, and after Baker scored the pin the camera cut to the crowd where a sign was shown front-and-center for several seconds reading, "Book The Women's Division Better." This sparked a conversation amongst wrestling fans that carried over into Thursday and you can see some of the conversation in the list below.

What do you think AEW could do to better utilize their women's division on weekly shows like Dynamite and Collision? Tell us your thoughts in the comments! 

AEW Collision Card (July 29, 2023)

  • AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. MJF & Adam Cole
  • Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews (Ladder Match)
  • El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & The Gunns)

Lance Storm Has a Suggestion

prevnext

Did Becky Have a Point?

prevnext

A Hell of a Match for the 200th Dynamite

prevnext

It's Been a Problem

prevnext

Big Shows On The Way

prevnext

Was It Planned?

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of