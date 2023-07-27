AEW Fans React to the "Book The Women's Division Better" Sign Prominently Featured on This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW's booking of its Women's Division has often been one of its critics' most common talking points. That argument was on full display this week during AEW Dynamite, which featured Dr. Britt Baker beating Taya Valkyrie in a match that clocked in at just under 10 minutes. It was the only women's bout on the card, and after Baker scored the pin the camera cut to the crowd where a sign was shown front-and-center for several seconds reading, "Book The Women's Division Better." This sparked a conversation amongst wrestling fans that carried over into Thursday and you can see some of the conversation in the list below.

AEW Collision Card (July 29, 2023)