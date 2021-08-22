✖

Bray Wyatt was shockingly released by the WWE back in late July, ending his 12-year run with the company. Other than a few cryptic tweets, Wyatt has been quiet about his pro wrestling future on social media. But, according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, he's close to picking his next destination. Meltzer said on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Wyatt heading to All Elite Wrestling is "most likely happening," comparing it to the Malakai Black situation from earlier this summer.

"It's at the same stage as Aleister Black long before it happened," he added (h/t Inside The Ropes). "I don't think there's pen to paper or anything like that but the expectation is pretty strong, put it that way."

Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play until they die. -Eddie Van Halen — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 20, 2021

AEW just had CM Punk arrive in the company on Friday night at AEW Rampage, and has reportedly already signed Daniel Bryan. Cody Rhodes talked about possibly signing Wyatt during a recent media conference call.

"The Rotunda family and the Rhodes family certainly go way back," Rhodes said. "I can't comment on if I see a spot for him. But I can tell you [he's] an incredibly creative individual and an incredibly creative man....I can't comment on if he fits in with us, but I can say if he has an ounce of passion for this, that guy can fit in anywhere because he's a very special, special talent."

This story is developing...