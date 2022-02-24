Report: AEW Makes a Surprising Contract Decision

AEW is expected to let a number of contracts expire this year, as confirmed by AEW president Tony Khan. One of the wrestlers many expected to be on his way out was Brian Cage, who hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since losing a Street Fight to Ricky Starks on the Oct. 6 episode of AEW Rampage. He has wrestled in plenty of independent promotions since then, most recently for Warrior Wrestling back on Feb. 12, but his only nods to AEW were comments at shows and on social media that he should be featured more on television.

However, according to Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp, Cage has been telling people within the industry that the company picked up the option on his contract for an additional year. The report notes that both Cage and the majority of the roster were surprised by this decision as they expected the company to allow his deal to expire.

Cage was given a considerable push when he first arrived in the company in 2020. He won his debut match as the surprise entrant in the Casino Ladder Match at that year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, became the prominent member of the Team Taz faction and held the FTW World Championship for over a year. After feuds with Darby Allin, Sting and Hangman Page throughout the first half of 2021, Cage slowly began turning face and was eventually betrayed by the rest of Team Taz when Powerhouse Hobbs cost him the FTW title against Starks at Fyter Fest.

Do you think AEW has plans for Cage? Or will he continue to be absent from television?