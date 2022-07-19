AEW's Britt Baker Offers a Health Update on Adam Cole

Adam Cole suffered a concussion during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month and hasn't been seen on AEW programming since then. He popped back up on Twitter earlier this month to write "Thank you so much for all the love, support, and kindness. It means the world," but updates on his recovery have been few and far between. Dr. Britt Baker, Cole's partner, offered an update in a new interview with Sportskeeda this week.

"Well, he's definitely recovering and healing, so I hope just like everybody else, that we get to see him back in the wrestling ring soon," Baker said. "But he definitely has to take some time to recover."

Injuries plagued AEW both in the lead-up to Forbidden Door and in the show itself, but AEW President Tony Khan is already confident about a sequel event and how more of the roster will (hopefully) be available for that show.

"So I don't know. I think it's been so successful of an event that we have to plan to do it. I think a sequel is to be expected. And it would be great to get some of those wrestlers back, but who knows? Next year, you can always have people get injured," Khan said in a press conference leading up to the show.

Khan also addressed Cole's injury and the abrupt finish to the four-way title match during a post-show scrum — "I think Adam Cole will be okay. He was in the match. It was a very physical wrestling match and he was pinned in the match. The timing of it wasn't (right)... He's gonna be okay long-term, but probably if he couldn't continue wrestling it made sense (to end the match)."

AEW's ongoing Fyter Fest event continues with this week's AEW Dynamite. Check out the updated lineup for the show below:

Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho (Barbed Wire Everywhere Match, Jericho Appreciation Society in a Shark Cage)

Brody King vs. Darby Allin

The Varsity Blonds vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

Best Friends vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta)

