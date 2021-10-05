Dr. Britt Baker has been the pillar of All Elite Wrestling’s Women’s Division for the better part of a year, and the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion confirmed last month that she signed a multi-year extension to stay with the company. Adam Cole, her boyfriend, said in a recent interview with Renee Paquette that WWE officials told him they were very interested in bringing her in if she opted not to re-sign, but Baker said in a new interview with Paquette and Miesha Tate that the feeling was never mutual.

“It’s no secret, [Adam] has already said it, that cat is out of the bag and I’m not going to get in trouble,” Baker said on Throwing Down (h/t Fightful). “WWE was definitely poking the bear a little bit through him recently, when I was still with AEW. ‘Hey, we’re interested in her,’ without teetering the line of contract tampering, they definitely let me know that they had interest in me, but it wasn’t a mutual thing. I’m very happy with AEW and thankful for the opportunities and this is where I want to stay,”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Baker recently main evented the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event in New York City and successfully retained her title against Ruby Soho. Meanwhile, Cole made his surprise arrival in AEW at the end of September’s All Out pay-per-view mere weeks after his WWE contract expired.

“I’ve been here countless times to support for it, and hang out with the crew, and it’s just the best crew. The shows are amazing, the fans are amazing,” Cole said during the All Out post-show scrum. “But at the same time, I had really built a reputation for myself there as well. But I knew in my heart pretty early on that I wanted to come here and it’s no knock whatsoever on them. I had a very excellent four-year experience, but I wanted to come back and work with a crew who I love being around 24/7, a crew that is just as passionate about pro wrestling as I am. And fans that feel the exact same way that we do. So making the decision was a fairly easy one.”

AEW Dynamite will celebrate its two-year anniversary with this week’s episode and feature a seven-way Casino Ladder Match, a TNT Championship bout and an eight-man tag match pitting The Elite against Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage and Jurassic Express.