Update On Britt Baker's Injury And Pending Return To AEW

Despite performing in a cinematic match recently at AEW All Out, Britt Baker is still not ready to make a return to the ring. According to a report from Fightful Select, Baker is still awaiting full clearance from a leg injury that she suffered in May. Baker was able to perform in the "Tooth and Nail Match" at All Out due to the nature of the match and what she was required to do for it, but she hasn't been cleared for full contact and to actually step between the ropes.

Despite hitting some bad luck with the injury in May, Baker has been able to remain in the spotlight through much of the year with her fantastic character work on camera. When she's able to fully return to in-ring action, there's little doubt she will regain her spot as one of the company's top female performers.

In the interim, AEW has featured some interesting action in the women's division recently by bringing in some outside talent such as NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. Rosa and AEW Women's Champion Shida have had some great moments as they continue their story, which included a match at AEW All Out recently.

Big Swole, who wrestled Baker at All Out in the "Tooth and Nail Match," also has not wrestled since the PPV event.