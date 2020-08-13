Brodie Lee Challenges Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Champinship at All Out, Steals Old Version of the Belt

Cody Rhodes successfully defended his AEW TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky on this week's AEW Dynamite, but "The American Nightmare" wasn't given much time to celebrate. Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order popped up on the big screen, followed by Brodie Lee holding the old version of the TNT title. Lee said that Rhodes needed to "pay for his transgressions," and now that he had successfully defeated the rest of The Elite he wants to take Rhodes' championship. He then threw down the challenge for the All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 5.

Rhodes was presented with the new version of the TNT title earlier this afternoon. Since winning the title at Double or Nothing, he has successfully defended it against Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, Sonny Kiss, Eddie Kingston, Warhorse and now Sky.

According to @ThisBrodieLee, @CodyRhodes reign is up on the next #AEWDynamite on Saturday, Aug. 22 - do NOT miss this match pic.twitter.com/9JsCBB1DPt — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 13, 2020

So far, the only other matched confirmed for All Out is Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship.

