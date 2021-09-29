Jon Huber’s Family Launches Non-Profit Foundation

Amanda and Chris Huber, the widow and brother of Jon Huber (known as Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE) announced on Wednesday that they will be launching the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The non-profit will “focus on providing support to people in creative fields who have not taken the next step in their career because of family obligations.”

“Beginning in 2022, the Foundation will select a group of creative individuals to support withresources, connections, practical skills, and direct funding,” the release said. “The cohort will meet throughout theyear to learn from experts in areas including business planning, artist management, publicrelations, brand management, finances, and IP law. These skills and connections will help themprovide for their families while also helping them pursue their dreams.”

“Jon almost gave up on his dream of wrestling because of his family,” Amanda said. “Buthe got the call to move up to WWE while we were in the hospital with our first child. I can’tthink of a better way of honoring his commitment to family and his career than to help otherpeople who are facing the same dilemma.”

Chris added — “Many artists and wrestlers are never taught how to manage their finances, investments, andassets in a way to make sure their family is secure,” said Chris Huber, “Like our father, Jonalways wanted to make sure he was making decisions that were the right decision not only forhis career, but also for his family.”

Huber passed away back in December 2020 and tonight’s AEW Dynamite will serve as a special tribute show dedicated to him as it takes place in his hometown of Rochester, New York.

AEW president Tony Khan tweeted on Wednesday morning, “It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy.”

