Bryan Danielson on Feuding With CM Punk in AEW

Bryan Danielson and CM Punk have not had a singles match in a pro wrestling ring since a Sept. 2012 WWE live event. But the pair now find themselves both working in All Elite Wrestling, and many fans are counting down the days until the two start working together. Danielson recently sat down Casual Conversations With The Classic and reflected on their chemistry, saying he believed he and Punk always should have clashed at a WrestleMania at some point only for it to never happen.

“I’ve always thought, and said this even when I was in WWE, it felt to me like Punk and I were destined to do a Wrestlemania match and then it just never happened,” Danielson said (h/t Wrestling Inc.) “It felt like, ‘Man, it’s so perfect and it makes so much sense that we would have this Wrestlemania match against each other.’ And it never happened. But now, given the time of how long it’s been since we’ve been in a ring against each other or even as a tag team, now I feel like when we do it, it’ll be big. And it will be big in a different way.

“That’s something I really look forward to,” he added. “I also like the idea of us battling over who the real best in the world is. That sounds like a lot of fun.”

Danielson, having recently turned heel, is set to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at Winter is Coming on Dec. 15. Though if you ask him, Danielson hasn’t changed his attitude at all.

“I don’t know what people are talking about. I thought the people of Virginia were giving me a really tough time. So, I gave them a little bit of a tough time back,” Danielson said on Busted Open Radio. “I don’t think anything I said was wrong or even mean. To say, ‘hey, congratulations Hangman Page, you are the World Champion. I am a little disappointed it’s not Kenny Omega because that’s who I wanted to beat for the AEW Championship. I am a little bit disappointed that you’re not wrestling tonight, and you haven’t been wrestling that much and I have been wrestling every single week since I’ve come to AEW.’ I don’t think any of that is overtly mean.”

“I’m not going to lie, I do enjoy being booed,” he added. “There’s something so fun about it. So I might lean into that a little bit more. But there’s nothing I said that was wrong or mean or anything like that. Now because of that, I think I am probably going to kick all of his friends’ heads in. But I think I would be doing that anyway. I don’t consider it a heel turn, I am just being me.”