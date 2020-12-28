AEW Changes This Week's Dynamite Card Into a Brodie Lee Tribute Show

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite was supposed to feature the first night of the New Year's Smash event, including an AEW World Championship Match between Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix. However, due to the tragic passing of AEW star Brodie Lee, the show will now serve as a special tribute episode to the former TNT Champion. AEW president Tony Khan announced the changes on Monday afternoon, writing, "This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we'll celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Mr. Brodie Lee) with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie (-1) & Nolan."

Khan then introduced the lineup for this week's show, featuring members of The Dark Order teaming up with some of the company's biggest babyfaces. The matches include:

Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy and 10 vs. Team Taz (Brian Cage, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs)

The Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

Hangman Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana and Ortiz

Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford

Lance Archer, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

#AEW New Year’s Smash will now take place across the first 2 weeks of 2021, on January 6 + January 13 on @tntdrama. I’ll announce the card for this week’s #AEWDynamite Celebration of Mr. Brodie Lee’s Life in a moment. Thank you to all who have shared their love for Jon this week. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2020

AEW broke the news of Lee's passing on Twitter on Saturday night.

"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee," AEW's statement read. "Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."