Chris Jericho Reveals How Vince McMahon Really Feels About the WWE Intercontinental Championship

The WWE Intercontinental Championship has been apart of WWE television for decades, but what was once known as the second most prestigious championship in the company has lost quite a bit of luster over the years. During a live interview with Inside the Ropes, a portion of which was uploaded to YouTube this week, Chris Jericho revealed just how little Vince McMahon thinks of the championship. During the conversation, Jericho was recapping the build to WrestleMania 29, where he wound up losing cleanly to Fandango in his debut. Jericho, recognizing that it was a bad idea, tried to pitch him chasing after his 10th Intercontinental Championship by challenging then-champ Wade Barrett.

"I'm a nine-time Intercontinental champion. I could go for my tenth victory," Jericho said. "The record-breaking tenth Intercontinental championship. He goes, 'Oh, nobody cares about the f—ing Intercontinental championship.' And I said, 'But they don't care about Fandango either.' And he goes, 'That's your job, is to make them care.' ...So I hung up on him. I hung up on my billionaire boss because I wasn't happy with what he wanted me to do."

Jericho then revealed that he didn't realize McMahon wanted him to lose to Fandango until the night before the show. He did however take pride in helping get Fandango over (albeit briefly).

Jericho celebrated the 30th anniversary of his pro wrestling debut on this week's AEW Dynamite, defeating Chaos Project in a tag match in the main event before celebrating with the rest of the heel locker room. During a recent edition of his Saturday Night Special live stream, the former world champ revealed he was supposed to wrestle Mike Tyson at AEW's last pay-per-view. Plas obviously changed, resulting in him having a three-match program with Orange Cassidy.

"Originally I was supposed to work with [Mike] Tyson at that September pay-per-view, we just couldn't get it done in time," Jericho explained.

Next week's AEW Dynamite will serve as the one-year anniversary of the show's premiere on TNT. Check out the card for the show below.