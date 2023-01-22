AEW's Chris Jericho Reacts to Being Featured in WWE Raw is XXX Video

WWE's Raw is XXX celebration will kick off on Monday, but WWE got the ball running early, and has been announcing big appearances and matches for the 30th Anniversary all week long. Then on Friday WWE released a special WWE is XXX promo video that featured a bevy of iconic moments that have taken place on Raw over the past 30 years. The video surprised some when it included stars who have moved over to AEW like Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson, and Jericho took to Twitter to react to his inclusion.

Fans were excited to see Jericho recognized in the video, especially since he got a small spotlight in it. Jericho shared the video and added the caption "Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories....and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw."

Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw https://t.co/zRFk9Mpxtb — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 21, 2023

It's awesome to see WWE recognizing the wrestling world outside its walls over the past few months. Recounting histories of stars that happened before they arrived at WWE and during time away for returning stars is the norm now, and outside companies are mentioned far more often than before. It's a welcome change, and fans are happy to see two larger-than-life stars get their due in a recap of iconic moments.

The full list of appearances on Raw is XXX currently includes Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Shawn Michaels, Ron Simmons, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Theodore Long, Kurt Angle, Alundra Blayze, Ted DiBiase, Lita, and Jerry 'The King' Lawler. There could be another surprise or two, but we'll just have to wait and see. As for the matches on the show, here's the current card for the episode, which includes two Championship matches and a steel cage match.

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest)

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs Bayley

Trial of Sami Zayn

Are you excited for Raw is XXX? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!