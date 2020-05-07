Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara Beat Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy in a Wild Street Fight on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy made his AEW Dynamite debut this week by teaming up with Kenny Omega to take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Street Fight, but it was The Inner Circle who wound up having the last laugh at the end of the show.The babyfaces seemed to have the match locked up early on when Hardy jumped off a ladder and sent Guevara through a table, only for Jake Hager to pull the referee out of the ring.

Following a commercial break the match spilled out of Daily's Place and over towards TIAA Bank Field (home of the Jacksonville Jaguars). Hager and Jericho then trapped Hardy inside of an ice machine, leaving Omega to fight on his own.

Eventually Hardy broke out of the ice machine in new attire, which Excalibur clarified as Hardy's alter-ego Damascus. He got ahold of a golf cart and drove it right at the heels, clipping both Jericho and Guevara.

Hardy then placed Jericho on a table while Omega elevated himself with a forklift. Hager once again got involved, so Omega decided to moonsault onto all three men.

The tag team champion then tried to put Jericho away with a One-Winged Angel, only for Santana and Ortiz to make the save. With the numbers clearly in The Inner Circle's advantage, the group nailed Hardy with a triple powerbob and held up Omega for Jericho to hit The Judas Effect. "Le Champion" covered "The Best Bout Machine" for the win.

