Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy Mimosa Mayhem Match Booked for AEW All Out

After suffering a surprise loss to Orange Cassidy last week, Chris Jericho arrived on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite with a special challenge for Cassidy at All Out. "Le Champion" introduced a new concept where the two will compete in a match where the only way to win is by pinfall, submission or by getting tossed into a vat that contains 80 gallons of orange juice and 500 cases of champagne. Jericho dubbed the match Mimosa Mayhem, and Cassidy accepted the challenge for Sept. 5's All Out pay-per-view.

Jericho and the rest of The Inner Circle then attacked The Best Friends and Cassidy, dousing the latter in "a little bit of the bubbly."

The All Out card now includes Jericho vs. Cassidy and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF.

Cassidy gave a rare out-of-character interview with ESPN last month, where he explained how he created his wildly-popular character.

"It was one of those things where you like wrestling, so you build a ring in your backyard, and you start to wrestle, and then, you know, no one likes you because you're a skinny white kid who doesn't do anything great."

He then explained why his persona looks so disinterested all the time, saying, "If I have to wrestle, I'll wrestle. It's not my fault that I'm good at wrestling," he continued. explaining his character's motivations. "It's like one of those things, you have a job, you're good at it, but you know, do you really wanna?"

He then explained how he wound up in AEW.

"The Young Bucks were the people that were like, 'We need to get Orange here,'" Cassidy said. "Because my character is a giant middle finger to professional wrestling, so they were like, 'Of course, let's get him in.'"

