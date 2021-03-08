Tony Khan Reveals How Christian Cage Arrived in AEW

✖

It was revealed during Sunday's AEW Revolution event that the "Hall-of-Fame-worthy" star that Paul Wight teased on Dynamite was none other than Christian Cage, a two time former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE, a Grand Slam Champion and a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion from his time in TNA [Impact] Wrestling. Cage was last seen on television just over a month ago, coming out of retirement to compete in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match for WWE. Considering how recently that was, Cage's arrival came as a shock.

AEW president Tony Khan explained in the post-show media scrum that Cage personally reached out to him in regards to working for AEW, and that the deal had only been made in the last few weeks.

"I think he's one of the great wrestlers of the last couple of decades," Khan said. "He's had great matches in different companies. He's a great singles wrestler, a great tag champion and I think he adds a lot here. He's one of the best minds in wrestling and he's in great physical condition.

"We saw him very recently compete on pay-per-view," he continued. "There was a lot of interest in it, it generated a lot of interest. And he was interested in wrestling on a regular basis. And he gave me a call and said, 'I'd really like to come wrestle in AEW.' I said, 'I'd really like to come have you wreslte in AEW. That sounds awesome.' It all came together."

Check out the full results from Revolution below: