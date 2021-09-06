CM Punk Says AEW's Latest Signings Are Bigger Than WCW Signing WWE Main Eventers in the 90s

✖

AEW's All Out pay-per-view proved to be a monumental night for the young promotion. CM Punk wrestled his first match in seven years, Ruby Soho made her debut and earned an AEW Women's World Championship match, Adam Cole arrived after the main event to reunite with The Elite and Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) closed out the night by announcing he had officially joined the company. The company's recent explosion in new talent has been compared to WCW signing numerous major WWF stars back in the mid-1990s at the start of the "Monday Night Wars," and Punk referenced that era during the post-show media scrum.

"Obviously I think (tonight) is going to be very impactful," Punk said. "I'm not personally in the business of a war or competing. I know who the competition is and who the competition isn't. To me, we focus on ourselves, we focus on the talent we have and we focus on the people in the building and I think that's how we grow. It's not about throwing stones and I know TNT loves ratings and I know everybody's going to look at stuff and compare the two. For a company that's only been around for two years, I think they're doing great. And we're competing with somebody on another night who got a 30-year head start. But to me, our competition is our audience. And as long as we keep them engaged and keep them happy, and that's what we're doing.

"I'm not (Hulk) Hogan, I'm not (Randy) Savage. Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, they're not The Outsiders. I see the parallels, this is totally different. And I'll go ahead and say it, people can quote me and they'll be pissed off about it, to me this is bigger," he continued.

Check out the full results from the All Out pay-per-view below:

(Buy-In) The Best Friends and Jurassic Express def. Hardy Family Office and The Hybrid 2

AEW TNT Championship: Miro def. Eddie Kingston

AEW Women's World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker def. Kris Statlander

Chris Jericho def. MJF

CM Punk def. Darby Allin

Paul Wight def. QT Marshall

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega def. Christian Cage

